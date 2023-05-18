Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.94.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pool by 942,834.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.