Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

