Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
Featured Stories
