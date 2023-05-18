InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.