Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NAII opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

