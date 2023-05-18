Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Buys £198,409.50 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 146,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £198,409.50 ($248,540.02).

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £133.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.