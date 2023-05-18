Sue Rivett Sells 126,114 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett sold 126,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £29,006.22 ($36,334.99).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £975.43 ($1,221.88).

On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett purchased 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,321.68).

On Monday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,271 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £982.33 ($1,230.53).

On Monday, February 27th, Sue Rivett bought 3,787 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £984.62 ($1,233.40).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £97.86 million, a PE ratio of 567.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

