Richard Harris Sells 43,859 Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) insider Richard Harris sold 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total value of £44,297.59 ($55,489.90).

The Rank Group Stock Performance

LON RNK opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £489.04 million, a P/E ratio of -401.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.40. The Rank Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.60 ($1.42).

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.