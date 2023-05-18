D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.