Christopher S. Martin Sells 2,087,984 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total value of £2,797,898.56 ($3,504,820.94).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.39. The stock has a market cap of £771.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.20 ($3.85).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

