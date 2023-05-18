Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

