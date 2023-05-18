Desjardins Weighs in on Capreit’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

