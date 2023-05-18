Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78.

Shawcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.