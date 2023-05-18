VCI Global Limited’s (NASDAQ:VCIG) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 23rd

VCI Global’s (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 23rd. VCI Global had issued 1,280,000 shares in its public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During VCI Global’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VCI Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIG opened at $2.91 on Thursday. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

VCI Global Limited is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services and technology consultancy services. VCI Global Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

