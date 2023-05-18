Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Iain Ferguson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,790 ($31,053.49).

Genus Stock Down 2.4 %

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,484 ($31.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,786.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,903.69. Genus plc has a one year low of GBX 2,196 ($27.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,364 ($42.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,776.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Genus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genus

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

