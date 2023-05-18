Stefan Bernstein Buys 130,000 Shares of GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bernstein acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,142.30).

GreenRoc Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GreenRoc Mining stock opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -491.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

About GreenRoc Mining

GreenRoc Mining Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets. GreenRoc Mining Plc was formerly known as Pole Star Resources Plc and changed its name to GreenRoc Mining Plc in July 2021. GreenRoc Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

