Stefan Bernstein Buys 130,000 Shares of GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bernstein acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,142.30).
GreenRoc Mining Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of GreenRoc Mining stock opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -491.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
About GreenRoc Mining
