Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Acquires 123 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($187.97).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Katerina Patmore purchased 128 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($187.60).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

HWG stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 171 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.49.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

