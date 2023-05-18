Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $217.33 and last traded at $217.27, with a volume of 356988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.