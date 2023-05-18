Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25. The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 30100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$188.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

