Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 308,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 776,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 382,846 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,912,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 21.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,479,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 440,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $617.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

