Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 3.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.23. 79,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 338,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Specifically, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

