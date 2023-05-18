Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 66,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 360,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

