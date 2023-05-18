Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 4,894,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 4,879,087 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.23%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.