Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 108382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.63.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.10.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$919.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.26.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2853958 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.