TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $890.00 to $980.00. The company traded as high as $824.59 and last traded at $814.87, with a volume of 120697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $808.14.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $693.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

