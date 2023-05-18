Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 2.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 117,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 203,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -18.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

