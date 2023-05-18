Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 4% After Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 114,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 389,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Specifically, COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 144,179 shares of company stock valued at $782,241 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 510,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

