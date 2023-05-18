Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.58. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 190,340 shares.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 50,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 105.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

