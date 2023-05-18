Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $1.00. The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 221,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,067,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.