SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $79.50. SEA shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 4,676,035 shares traded.
The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.70.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
