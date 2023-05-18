SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $79.50. SEA shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 4,676,035 shares traded.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after purchasing an additional 673,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after buying an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.