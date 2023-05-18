Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 61027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.40%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

