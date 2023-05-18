NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.51. NU shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 28,950,031 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU Trading Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NU by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,279 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

