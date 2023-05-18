NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.51. NU shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 28,950,031 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.
NU Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.03.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
