First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.35. First Horizon shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 3,737,728 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.