Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.85. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,358,120 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVTS. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

