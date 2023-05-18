Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00. The stock traded as high as C$64.46 and last traded at C$62.88, with a volume of 10166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.59.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.64.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.