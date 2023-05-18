DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.00. DISH Network shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,458,075 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.