Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $20.00. Lincoln National shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 827,345 shares.

Specifically, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

