3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,918.50 ($24.03) and last traded at GBX 1,907.50 ($23.89), with a volume of 159605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,876 ($23.50).

Specifically, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($109,482.65). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.37) to GBX 2,275 ($28.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,684.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,518.35. The company has a market capitalization of £18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. This represents a yield of 1.59%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,352.79%.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.