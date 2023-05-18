Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $45.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 39,226 shares changing hands.
AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,241,500. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
