ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

