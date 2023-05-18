ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
