AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,554,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 482.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATGFF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.36 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

