Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

