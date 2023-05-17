HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $558.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $564.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

