Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

