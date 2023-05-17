Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Leidos worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

Leidos Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

