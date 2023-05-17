Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $76,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $329.78 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

