Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

