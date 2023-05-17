Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

