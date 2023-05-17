Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

