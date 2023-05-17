Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGAU. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 14.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

